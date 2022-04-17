Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.65.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

