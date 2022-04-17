Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 186,371 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

