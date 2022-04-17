Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 583.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 717.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP opened at $124.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.65. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.