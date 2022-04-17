Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,043 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.