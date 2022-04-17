Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 187,493 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $105.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

