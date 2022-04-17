Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.10 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 664.61 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Rivian Automotive 2 4 12 0 2.56

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 85.94, indicating a potential upside of 111.72%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

