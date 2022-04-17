Loki Hits Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,300.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.51 or 0.07532130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00282864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.54 or 0.00849947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00093421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00585776 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00354004 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

