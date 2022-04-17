Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €312.29 ($339.44).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($351.09) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($355.43) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($375.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Linde stock traded up €5.20 ($5.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €295.90 ($321.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 12 month low of €235.25 ($255.71) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($336.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion and a PE ratio of 43.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €272.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €279.67.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

