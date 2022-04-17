Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $95,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,935 shares of company stock worth $1,272,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,663 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $802.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

