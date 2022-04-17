Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,421. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

