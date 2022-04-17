Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Up 73.0% in March

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $110,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Lilium has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $11.66.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

