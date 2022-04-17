Lightning Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. Lightning has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $25,974.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00103584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

