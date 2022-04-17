LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 1,769,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 80.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

