LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) to post $38.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.40 million and the lowest is $38.64 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $35.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $164.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LMAT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 90,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,167. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

