Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 754,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

