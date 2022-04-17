LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.0917 on Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (LA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $41,265.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00035125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00113162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

