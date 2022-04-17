Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $8.49 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of LTCH opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Latch has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Latch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.