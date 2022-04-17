Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,989 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,992. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

