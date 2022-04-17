Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

