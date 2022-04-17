Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 247 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

