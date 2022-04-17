Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $97,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COPX. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

