Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $82,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $496.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

