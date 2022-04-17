Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $65,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.