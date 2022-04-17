Larson Financial Group LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

GD stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.10. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.43 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

