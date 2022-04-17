Larson Financial Group LLC Has $59,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

