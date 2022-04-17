Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.64 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

