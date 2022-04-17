Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,410 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

