Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 336,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

