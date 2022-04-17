Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Landbox has a total market cap of $72,165.33 and $1,082.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.40 or 0.07574408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.48 or 0.99841953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052242 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

