Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,916. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $455.84 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $717.42.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

