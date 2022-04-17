Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $717.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $456.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $455.84 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.02 and its 200-day moving average is $597.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

