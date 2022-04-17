Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Sells $496,800.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,055.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.70.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.