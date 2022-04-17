LABS Group Hits One Day Volume of $420,160.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $420,160.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

