Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $254.46 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.