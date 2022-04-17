Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of Kuraray stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.
About Kuraray (Get Rating)
