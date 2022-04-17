Kryptomon (KMON) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $278,991.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.44 or 0.07510802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.04 or 0.99695631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars.

