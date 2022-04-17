Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KGTFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.