Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $61,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.