Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.0 days.

KNCRF stock remained flat at $$27.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes (Get Rating)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.