KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. 368,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,807. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

