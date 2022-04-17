KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 815,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

