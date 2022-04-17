Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 70.6% in March

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,470,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $$6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,625,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,288,370. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $9,370,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

