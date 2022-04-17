Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE KGC remained flat at $$6.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,625,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,288,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

