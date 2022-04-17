Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report $35.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $38.10 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $133.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.04 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $161.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 3,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.54%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

