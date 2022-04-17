Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5,977.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,248,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

