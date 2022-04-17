Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.