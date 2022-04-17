Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

KRP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 482,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

