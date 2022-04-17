Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($11.08) to GBX 900 ($11.73) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON KEYS opened at GBX 685 ($8.93) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 523 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.86). The stock has a market cap of £214.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 679.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 770.24.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

