KeyCorp Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

