Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.